Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,750 at Citigroup

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from GBX 2,650 ($35.80) to GBX 2,750 ($37.15) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CPG. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,625 ($35.46) to GBX 2,700 ($36.47) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,960 ($39.98) to GBX 3,000 ($40.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,770 ($37.42).

Get Compass Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Compass Group

Compass Group Price Performance

About Compass Group

Shares of CPG stock opened at GBX 2,614.50 ($35.32) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,565.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,609.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56. Compass Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,301 ($31.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,853 ($38.54).

(Get Free Report)

Compass Group PLC is a world leading food service company, which generated annual revenues of £31.3 billion in the year to 30 September 2023. It serves meals to millions of people in c. 35 countries and employs and engages with c. 550,000 people. The Company specialises in providing food and a range of targeted support services across the core sectors of Business & Industry, Healthcare & Senior Living, Education, Sports & Leisure and Defence, Offshore & Remote, with an established brand portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.