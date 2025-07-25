AE Wealth Management LLC Has $6.19 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,581 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $169.42 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.38 and a twelve month high of $176.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.04 and a 200-day moving average of $161.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

