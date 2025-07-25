AE Wealth Management LLC Has $6.02 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2,089.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,975 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Bank AR grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $103.42 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.10 and a 1 year high of $119.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

