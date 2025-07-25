AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,940.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after buying an additional 24,425 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11,847.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 59,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 58,643 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $129.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.04 and its 200 day moving average is $121.36. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.47 and a fifty-two week high of $130.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.