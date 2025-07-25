AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 268.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,627.7% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 80,853 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 415,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 279,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 343.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average is $26.97. The company has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

