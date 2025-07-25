AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 341,409 AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF (BATS:JULU)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF (BATS:JULU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 341,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 13.13% of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. LifeWealth Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF during the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF during the first quarter valued at about $394,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of BATS JULU opened at $28.00 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $28.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF (JULU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and uncapped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. JULU was launched on Jun 28, 2024 and is issued by Allianz.

