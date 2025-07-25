Burney Co. Has $1.58 Million Stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,499 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,176.80. This trade represents a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of FDX opened at $236.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $194.29 and a 52-week high of $308.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.74 and its 200-day moving average is $237.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FedEx from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on FedEx from $259.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $315.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FedEx from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

