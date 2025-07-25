Burney Co. Has $1.93 Million Position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)

Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNW. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 19.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $91.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.57. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $81.47 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.95 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNW. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pinnacle West Capital

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.