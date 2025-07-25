Burney Co. Sells 46,924 Shares of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 80.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,924 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Middleby by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Middleby from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Middleby from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Middleby Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $148.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Middleby Corporation has a 52-week low of $121.70 and a 52-week high of $182.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.47.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.14. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $906.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

In other Middleby news, Director Edward P. Garden bought 137,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.03 per share, with a total value of $20,280,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,276,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,069,737.02. This represents a 4.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 640,968 shares of company stock worth $93,495,270 over the last 90 days. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

