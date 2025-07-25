BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL) Director Joseph S. Galli Sells 15,250 Shares

BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) Director Joseph S. Galli sold 15,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $246,592.50. Following the sale, the director owned 81,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,766.53. This trade represents a 15.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BV Financial Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BVFL stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39. BV Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $170.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.49.

Get BV Financial alerts:

BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.87 million during the quarter. BV Financial had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 21.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BV Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BVFL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of BV Financial by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in BV Financial in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BV Financial by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in BV Financial in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in BV Financial in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BV Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BV Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BV Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.