Insider Selling: ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Sells 15,084 Shares of Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 15,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $336,373.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 819,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,281,740.70. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $2,232.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 199 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $4,413.82.

On Thursday, July 10th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6,160 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $136,813.60.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,676 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $37,207.20.

On Monday, July 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 273 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $6,060.60.

On Monday, June 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 56 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $1,261.12.

On Friday, June 27th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,958 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $44,015.84.

On Thursday, June 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 54 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $1,213.92.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 10 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $224.80.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,222 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $49,883.90.

ACRES Commercial Realty Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of ACR stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.55 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 88.11, a quick ratio of 88.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $23.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty ( NYSE:ACR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($1.15). ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $829,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $697,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $488,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

