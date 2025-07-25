PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.36.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAGS shares. Citigroup upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.59. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $857.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. PagSeguro Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.48%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,306.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 626.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

