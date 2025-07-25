Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Major Shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp Acquires 66,423 Shares of Stock

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp purchased 66,423 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $379,275.33. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 591,696 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,584.16. This trade represents a 12.65% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lynx1 Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Lynx1 Capital Management Lp acquired 49,302 shares of Passage Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $282,993.48.

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Lynx1 Capital Management Lp purchased 13,123 shares of Passage Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $71,389.12.

Passage Bio Trading Down 0.9%

PASG stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. Passage Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $26.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Trading of Passage Bio

Passage Bio ( NASDAQ:PASG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($5.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.80) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PASG. Lynx1 Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 9,256,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 829,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 22,049 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 225,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 133,005 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Passage Bio by 9,311.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 82,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81,471 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Passage Bio by 537.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65,919 shares in the last quarter. 53.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

