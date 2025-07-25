United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives $383.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $383.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $314.00 price objective (down previously from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $321.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $306.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.03 and its 200 day moving average is $316.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.53. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $266.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.82 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard Giltner sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $879,225.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,613,606.40. This trade represents a 13.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $187,043.55. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,021.17. This trade represents a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,681 shares of company stock valued at $21,283,379. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 37,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 258.3% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

