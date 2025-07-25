Global Industrial (GIC) vs. Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Volatility & Risk

Global Industrial has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Industrial’s peers have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Industrial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Industrial 4.67% 21.85% 11.47% Global Industrial Competitors -13.96% 10.84% 3.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Industrial and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Global Industrial $1.32 billion $61.00 million 17.29 Global Industrial Competitors $9.76 billion $637.30 million 18.36

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Global Industrial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Global Industrial. Global Industrial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

31.2% of Global Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Industrial Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 64.2% of Global Industrial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Industrial Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Global Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Global Industrial pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Industrial Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 36.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Industrial has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Summary

Global Industrial peers beat Global Industrial on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials. The company offers industrial and MRO products under the Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, Interion, and Absocold trademarks. It serves businesses; state, local, and private educational organizations; and government entities through relationship marketers, e-commerce sites, signature campaigns, and catalogs. The company was formerly known as Systemax Inc. Global Industrial Company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.

