Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.00.

CHP.UN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE CHP.UN opened at C$14.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1 year low of C$12.51 and a 1 year high of C$15.33.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust invests in, manages, and develops retail and commercial properties across Canada. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of shopping centers anchored by supermarkets and stand-alone supermarkets. The properties are mostly located in Ontario and Quebec, followed by Alberta, Nova Scotia, British Columbia, and New Brunswick.

