Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.03.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Riskified stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. Riskified has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $872.95 million, a P/E ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $82.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.23 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Group One Trading LLC lifted its stake in Riskified by 4,503.5% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Riskified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

