BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL) Director Sells $214,045.27 in Stock

BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) Director Joseph S. Galli sold 13,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $214,045.27. Following the sale, the director owned 81,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,261.81. This represents a 14.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BV Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BVFL opened at $16.18 on Friday. BV Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $170.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39.

Get BV Financial alerts:

BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.87 million during the quarter. BV Financial had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded BV Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BV Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BV Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BV Financial by 40.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of BV Financial by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 17,798 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BV Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of BV Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BV Financial by 316.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 37,401 shares in the last quarter. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BV Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BV Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BV Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.