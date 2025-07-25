Q3 Earnings Forecast for Hasbro Issued By DA Davidson

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Hasbro in a research note issued on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst K. Cox forecasts that the company will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HAS. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.27.

Shares of HAS opened at $75.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.27 and its 200-day moving average is $63.56. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.82 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Hasbro by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

