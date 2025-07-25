Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 21,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $112.44 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $112.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

