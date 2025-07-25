Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 15,646 Shares of ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE – Free Report) by 83.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,646 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.12% of ActivePassive International Equity ETF worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ActivePassive International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

ActivePassive International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA APIE opened at $33.91 on Friday. ActivePassive International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.18 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $875.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84.

About ActivePassive International Equity ETF

The ActivePassive International Equity ETF (APIE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Classic ADR Composite index. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a core and explore investment strategy in pursuing international equity exposure. The strategy blends passive and active approach to optimize cost, tracking and potential return over its benchmark index.

