Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Compass Diversified worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 167,500.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 827.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

NYSE CODI opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $24.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $506.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CODI has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Compass Diversified to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

