Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,477 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pitney Bowes

In other Pitney Bowes news, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $424,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 115,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,016.70. This trade represents a 23.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $12.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $493.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

