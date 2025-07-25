Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $226.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.62 and a 200-day moving average of $215.17. The stock has a market cap of $112.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $247.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $235.00 target price on Analog Devices and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.89.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,147,332.64. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,994. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

