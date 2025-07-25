Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Fiserv by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Fiserv by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $237.00 price target on Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE FI opened at $140.19 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.22 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.37.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

