IMA Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW)

IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 42,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 12,166 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Smurfit Westrock by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 98,887 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Smurfit Westrock by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 250,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Smurfit Westrock by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 787,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,198,000 after purchasing an additional 56,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Irial Finan acquired 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $595,207.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 54,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,354.53. The trade was a 38.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of SW stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.02. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $56.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is presently 140.98%.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Further Reading

