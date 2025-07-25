IMA Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $137.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.09 and a 200-day moving average of $132.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $144.09.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
