Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 169 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,165 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,419,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 69,701.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,825,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,348,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,534 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $785,564,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,072,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,930,765,000 after purchasing an additional 771,232 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Intuit by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,329,115,000 after purchasing an additional 620,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. HSBC raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $800.55.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 16,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.13, for a total transaction of $11,662,373.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,047.61. The trade was a 98.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 34,329 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.84, for a total value of $26,118,876.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,017,164.28. This represents a 45.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 0.7%

INTU stock opened at $781.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $753.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $654.63. The company has a market cap of $217.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.27. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $790.60.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.