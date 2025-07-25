Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 2,969 Shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 320.7% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 121.1% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Ares Capital by 281.3% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Ares Capital by 137.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ares Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $23.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ares Capital had a net margin of 43.50% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ARCC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

