Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 102.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE EW opened at $75.68 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $78.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 75.48% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EW. Mizuho upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $112,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,879.68. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,691.20. This trade represents a 21.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,488 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.