Roundview Capital LLC Cuts Position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,227 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 21,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $93.70 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.72 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. CICC Research began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.58.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

