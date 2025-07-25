Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $45,000 in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 118,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 86,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDXJ opened at $68.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.33. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $71.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.06.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.