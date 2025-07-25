Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New $55,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average is $44.27. iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Peru ETF (EPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Peru Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Peruvian firms. EPU was launched on Jun 19, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

