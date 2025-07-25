Roundview Capital LLC Lowers Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 58.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.80.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 17.0%

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.39. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.75 and a 52 week high of $103.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.48.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.42%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.