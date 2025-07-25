Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases New Position in TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TIMB)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of TIM by 119.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in TIM by 30,036.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000.

TIM Stock Performance

NYSE:TIMB opened at $18.11 on Friday. TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

TIM Cuts Dividend

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. TIM had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.1189 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 7.2%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TIM from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TIM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th. HSBC lowered shares of TIM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TIM from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of TIM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

About TIM

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

