13,000 Shares in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Bought by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Banc of California by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,393,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,377,000 after buying an additional 3,953,380 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Banc of California by 2,119.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,876,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,477,000 after buying an additional 2,747,262 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Banc of California by 701.9% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 952,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,728,000 after buying an additional 833,874 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Banc of California by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,913,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,716,000 after buying an additional 644,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth $9,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BANC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Banc of California in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banc of California

In other news, insider Olivia I. Lindsay sold 11,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $149,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,902 shares in the company, valued at $419,649.16. The trade was a 26.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $131,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 169,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,988.80. This represents a 6.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,000 shares of company stock worth $1,208,000. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Banc of California Stock Performance

NYSE:BANC opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. Banc of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Banc of California had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $272.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

