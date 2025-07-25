iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 68.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,601 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL opened at $186.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The stock has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.58.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.