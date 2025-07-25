Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,218,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Hubbell by 418.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 307,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,620,000 after purchasing an additional 247,786 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $95,868,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 52,429.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 192,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,200,000 after acquiring an additional 191,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $78,443,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total transaction of $2,970,497.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 82,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,578,507.63. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $154,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,122.83. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $437.45 on Friday. Hubbell Inc has a 52 week low of $299.42 and a 52 week high of $481.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.23). Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HUBB. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price target on Hubbell and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $456.25.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

