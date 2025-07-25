Legato Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Frontdoor by 514.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Frontdoor by 80,766.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Frontdoor by 16.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Frontdoor by 91.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Frontdoor by 70.3% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.28. Frontdoor Inc. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $63.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.42.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.27. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 121.05%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

