Legato Capital Management LLC Has $713,000 Stake in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,758 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Neogen by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,744,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Neogen by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Neogen by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,606,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,637,000 after acquiring an additional 924,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEOG. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Neogen from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Neogen from $6.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

In other news, Director Aashima Gupta bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,981.25. The trade was a 270.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neogen stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.77. Neogen Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

