Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

International Business Machines Stock Down 7.6%

IBM stock opened at $260.56 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $181.81 and a one year high of $296.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 115.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.