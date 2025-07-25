Madison Asset Management LLC Invests $248,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Citigroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.46.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $95.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $96.91. The stock has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.09.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

