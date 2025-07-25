Legato Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 58,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EYE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,411,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,491,000 after buying an additional 167,735 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 105,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000.

In other news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 12,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,375. This trade represents a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

EYE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on National Vision from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays raised National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on National Vision from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on National Vision from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

National Vision stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.79, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.27. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $510.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.30 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

