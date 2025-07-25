Legato Capital Management LLC Has $785,000 Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 39.2% during the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 26,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth approximately $3,874,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 3,783.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PLNT. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $126.00 price objective on Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.63.

Planet Fitness Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $112.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $114.47.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $276.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.