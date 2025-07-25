Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 98 Shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 6.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.57.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 2,045 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $235,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,540. This trade represents a 20.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $108.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.56. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 52-week low of $88.96 and a 52-week high of $136.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $337.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

