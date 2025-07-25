Legato Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 7.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in Nasdaq by 61.1% during the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 17,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,268,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,098,000 after buying an additional 27,622 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $48,749,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $93.50 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49. The stock has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.47.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $664,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 211,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,552,957.15. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $187,702.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,475.52. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,659 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nasdaq

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.