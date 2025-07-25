Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 1,349 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Evolus worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOLS. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolus

In related news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 6,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $65,069.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 167,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,231.78. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rui Avelar sold 3,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $33,409.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 359,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,139.34. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,090. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evolus Trading Up 0.7%

EOLS stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. Evolus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $622.19 million, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Evolus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Further Reading

