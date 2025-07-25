Legato Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,393 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,106 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Harmonic by 5,388.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 132.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 415.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $15.46.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $133.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.51 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

