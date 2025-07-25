Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFIN. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE DFIN opened at $62.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.48. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $71.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.54. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $201.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Craig Clay sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $595,518.66. Following the transaction, the insider owned 143,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,750,495.44. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DFIN. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.