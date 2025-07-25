Legato Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in Q2 by 15.4% during the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 62,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth about $2,864,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth about $10,397,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,301,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,155,000 after purchasing an additional 41,412 shares during the period.

QTWO stock opened at $89.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.51 and a 52-week high of $112.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -255.61 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $126,920.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 175,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,626,170.56. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $87,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,472.57. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,991 shares of company stock worth $357,153. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Q2 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Q2 from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Q2 from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.41.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

